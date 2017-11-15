Wilmots Parts Ways With Ivory Coast

Belgian coach Marc Wilmots parted ways with Ivory Coast on Wednesday after failing to help the West African country to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Ivory Coast lost their decisive World Cup match 2-0 to Morocco on Saturday, leading to talks between the Federation and Wilmots.

“At the end of talks, the two parties agreed to amicably end their collaboration, all the while praising the good atmosphere during the six months of work together,” the Federation said.

Ex-Belgium coach Wilmots, 48, had signed a two-year deal with Ivory Coast in March, with a possibility to extend that by a further two years.

AFP