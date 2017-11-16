Anambra Election: APGA’s Obiano Has No Contender – Umeh

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Victor Umeh, says Governor Willie Obiano has no contender in the Anambra governorship election.

Mr Umeh, who is also the Director of Obiano Campaign Organisation, said this on Thursday during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily in Awka, the state capital.

“Political parties are registered to contest elections,” he said. “Even if you know that your mission is impossible, you must field a candidate.”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 37 candidates are expected to contest the governorship poll slated for Saturday, November 18.

Umeh, however, said APGA and Obiano are not pressured about the activities of the other parties since the governor’s efforts to develop the state are being felt by the people.

He was also confident that his party would emerge victorious in the election, saying the electorates are only interested in candidates who will deliver the dividend of democracy to the people.

“The government of Willie Obiano is a superb government in many ramifications; in this election, the issue that will determine its outcome relies squarely on the performance of the incumbent.”

The former APGA chairman said his party met Anambra in a poor condition, but for its candidate who worked hard to bring back the glory of the state.

He said: “In 2003, we have a failed goverment in this state. Schools were shut, security was zero, workers were owed their salaries, and pensioners were described as dead wood.

“The governor then from 1999 to 2003 performed so poorly that Anambra State was in the news for a lot of bad reasons and the people of the state, irrespective of party affiliations, agreed that this is a failed government and he must go.”