Anambra Election: UK Congratulates Soludo, Hails INEC

The United Kingdom has congratulated Professor Charles Soludo on his emergence as winner of the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

This felicitation was contained in a British High Commission statement titled, “‘UK Statement On Anambra Governorship Election”.

In its official reaction to the poll, the UK also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noting that the election results released early on Wednesday are consistent with the results obtained through the civil society Parallel Vote Tabulation process carried out by YIAGA Africa.

Speaking after the election, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, said, “Credible and inclusive elections are fundamental to Nigeria’s democratic growth”.

The UK further encouraged INEC and all stakeholders to continue improving the electoral system and to ensure meaningful participation of young people, women and citizens generally in the democratic process.

Below is the full statement as put out by the British High Commission in Abuja.