VIDEO: Soludo Celebrates Victory, Says It Reflects The People’s Will

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo, has reacted to his victory in the Anambra State governorship election.

Giving his acceptance speech on Wednesday shortly after he was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governor-elect described the feat as the will of God.

“Let me say that with utmost humility and gratitude to God, I accept the result of the 2021 Anambra governorship election, as declared by INEC,” said Soludo who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“And this reflects the supreme will of the Almighty God and the overwhelming sacred mandate of the people.”

He thanked his wife and children for encouraging him despite their reservations at some point, saying his victory in the election was a result of his perseverance in the last 12 years.

The former CBN governor also thanked the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano; the leadership of APGA, party faithful, as well as the residents of the state for their love and support all through the events that lead to his victory in the poll.

While remembering the three policemen killed by gunmen in the period of the campaign, he extended a hand of fellowship to his co-contenders in the election to move the state forward.

Almost four days after the keenly contested election and a supplementary poll that ensued, INEC finally returned Soludo elected as the winner.

“That Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” said INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Florence Obi.

He swept to victory in the election, winning 19 of the 21 local government areas of the state, while the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (Mr Valentine Ozigbo) and Young Progressives Party (Senator Ifeanyi Ubah) each won a local government.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, could not win any local government in the election.

Soludo, 61, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, secured 112,229 votes, twice more than his closes rival – PDP’s Ozigbo who polled 53,807 votes.

The other two frontline contenders – Uba and Ubah scored 43,285 and 21,261 votes respectively.