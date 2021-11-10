BREAKING: Charles Soludo Wins Anambra Governorship Election

Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has swept to victory in the Anambra governorship elections, winning 19 of the 21 local government areas of the state.

“That Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” said the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Chief Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Florence Obi, in announcing the outcome on Tuesday morning.

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (Mr Valentine Ozigbo) and Young Progressives Party (Senator Ifeanyi Ubah) each won a local government.

But the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, was unable to win any local government in the election.

Soludo, 61, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, secured 112,229 votes, twice more than his closes rival – PDP’s Ozigbo to be returned as winner of the election.

Ozigbo had 53,807 votes while the other two frontline contenders – Uba and Ubah scored 43,285 and 21,261 votes respectively.

Breakdown of votes by the four frontline parties according to LGAs

S/N LGA APC APGA PDP YPP REMARK 1 AGUATA 4,773 9,136 3,798 1,070 APGA 2 ANAMBRA EAST 2,034 9,746 1,380 559 APGA 3 ANAMBRA WEST 1,233 1,918 1,401 357 APGA 4 ANAOCHA 2,085 6,911 5,108 868 APGA 5 AWKA NORTH 755 1,908 840 381 APGA 6 AWKA SOUTH 2,595 12,891 5,498 919 APGA 7 AYAMELUM 2,409 3,424 2,804 407 APGA 8 DUNUKOFIA 1,991 4,124 1,680 1,360 APGA 9 EKWUSIGO 1,237 2,570 1,857 727 APGA 10 IDEMILI NORTH 2,291 5,358 2,312 902 APGA 11 IDEMILI SOUTH 1,039 2,312 2,016 752 APGA 12 IHIALA 343 8,283 2,485 344 APGA 13 NJIKOKA 3,216 8,803 3,409 924 APGA 14 NNEWI NORTH 1,278 3,369 1,511 6,485 YPP 15 NNEWI SOUTH 1,307 3,243 2,226 1,327 APGA 16 OGBARU 1,178 3,051 3,445 484 PDP 17 ONITSHA NORTH 3,909 5,587 3,781 682 APGA 18 ONITSHA SOUTH 2,050 4,281 2,253 271 APGA 19 ORUMBA NORTH 2,672 4,787 1,847 655 APGA 20 ORUMBA SOUTH 2,060 4,394 1,672 887 APGA 21 OYI 2,830 6,133 2,484 900 APGA TOTAL 21 LGAs 43,285 112,229 53,807 21,261 APGA Total Registered Voters 2,466,638 Total Accredited Voters 253,388 Total Valid Votes 241,523 Total Rejected Votes 8,108 Total Votes Cast 249,631

No Retreat

Soludo’s victory comes on the heels of a toughly contested election that spilled into a supplementary poll over security concerns in one of the 21 local government areas – Ihiala.

[READ ALSO] Charles Soludo: 9 Key Things To Know About Anambra’s Governor-Elect

As the usual practice, election results were trickling in a day after the election and those from 20 local government areas were collated, except Ihiala.

Party agents, reporters, and observers, among others, had waited until the early hours of the third day (Monday) for a winner to be declared before events took a different turn.

Rather than declaring a winner, Professor Obi announced the suspension of the collation exercise despite announcing the total votes scored by the contenders in the 20 LGAs collated so far.

She went on to announce that a supplementary election should be conducted in the 326 polling units across Ihiala, saying this was in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

Breakdown of votes by all 18 political parties

S/N PARTY VOTES 1 A 2,054 2 AA 83 3 AAC 588 4 ADC 324 5 ADP 773 6 APC 43,285 7 APGA 112,229 (WINNER) 8 APM 301 9 APP 139 10 BP 186 11 LP 2,802 12 NNPP 117 13 NRM 213 14 PDP 53,807 15 PRP 437 16 SDP 842 17 YPP 21,261 18 ZLP 2,082 Total Registered Voters 2,466,638 Total Accredited Voters 253,388 Total Valid Votes 241,523 Total Rejected Votes 8,108 Total Votes Cast 249,631

The former banker was elected as the next Chief Executive of Anambra on his second race to govern the state. He first contested in 2009 on the platform of the PDP.

The build-up to the election was characterised by serious campaigning in an atmosphere filled with security concerns and uncertainty.

Amid these concerns, the Federal Government considered declaring a state of emergency in the state to ensure the poll would proceed as scheduled.

It took the deployment of some 43,000 police officers and hundreds of other security agents, including soldiers for the election to be held.

Soludo’s victory means he will be succeeding Willie Obiano who is in the final months of his second term and that APGA will be retaining power in the state, which it has governed since 2006.

Threats Defied

After weeks of uncertainty and mounting tension, the election held peacefully as the electorate went to their respective polling units to vote for the candidates of their choice, defying security threats.

Observers monitoring the election, however, reported incidents of vote-buying and failure of accreditation devices – Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), among others.

The device failure was also experienced at the governor-elect’s polling unit in Aguata Local Government where he waited for over five hours before he could vote.

This initially sparked tension at the polling station as just one person out of the 717 registered voters was able to vote, about one and half hours into the election.

Elsewhere, the other frontline candidates voted without any glitch recorded.

Uneasy Quest

In events that led to the election, it was an uneasy quest for Soludo in his journey to succeed Obiano as the next governor of the state.

Following a series of drama accompanied by the crisis within APGA and conflicting judgements resulting from the party’s primary, INEC finally recognised Soludo as APGA candidate and Ibezim Onyekachukwu Gilbert as his running mate on August 19.

This followed a judgement of the Court of Appeal in Kano which set aside the judgement of the Jigawa State High Court on the party’s leadership and nomination of candidates.

More than a month later, APGA officially flagged off its campaign for the election, and Soludo was presented the party’s flag to officially recognise him as its candidate – bringing an end to all disputes relating to the party’s candidacy.

Watch the presentation of Soludo as APGA’s flagbearer below

At the event held six weeks before the election, Soludo began his acceptance speech with a song titled ‘Who Can Battle With The Lord?’ after which he thanked the party leaders and members for their support all through the events that led to his emergence as the party’s candidate.

“The next thing that should happen in Anambra will be to consolidate the wonderful works that are ongoing, especially under the 16 years of APGA in Anambra State,” he promised.