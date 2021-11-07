Anambra Governorship Election In Photos

On November 6, thousands of electorate in Anambra trooped to their various polling units to elect their preferred candidate to succeed Mr Willie Obiano as the governor of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that voting in the election would commence by 8:30am and end by 2:30pm.

Hours into the poll, the electoral umpire extended the time to conclude voting as a result of a failure of the accreditation devices – Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), in some polling units.

Amid the sorting and counting of ballots in many polling stations, the election will continue at other units where hitches were recorded.

While some polling units welcomed large crowds who came to exercise their civic responsibility, others witnessed a low turnout of voters.

Highlights of the poll in various parts of the state are captured in the pictures below:

Election Eve