Soludo Unveils 489-Man Campaign Council For Anambra Gov Poll

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has inaugurated a 489-member Governorship Election Campaign Council ahead of the November 8 poll.

In a post on his official X handle, the governor said the council would be responsible for spreading his vision for Anambra’s future and ensuring that the message of progress and development reaches every corner of the state.

“This is a campaign council made up of carefully chosen 489 members. This team will help spread our vision for Anambra’s future and ensure our message of progress and development reaches every corner of our great state.

“I want to thank you all for accepting to serve in this capacity. So I pay tribute to all of you, everyone who has contributed to the building of this party to date.

“Joining us on this journey is this council,, and it’s my sole honour to inaugurate this campaign council in Anambra; you are hereby inaugurated. Let’s work together to build a brighter future for all! May Anambra continue to win!” he stated.

Governor Soludo added that APGA was “more united than ever,” despite past challenges.

“This campaign council of 489 members represents a movement within Anambra’s 8.5 million people. As members, you are all apostles of this mission,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 16 political parties will participate in the Anambra governorship election.

Of these, only two, the African Action Congress and the National Rescue Movement, nominated women as governorship candidates, while six parties fielded women as deputy governorship candidates.

INEC also disclosed that it recorded 168,187 new registered voters during the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in July, the highest number within a two-week period since the process was introduced in 2017.