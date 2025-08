Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said that anyone offering to serve for one term in office as an elected public officer needs psychiatric examination.

Soludo, who spoke during the Anambra South endorsement rally in support of his second term bid, challenged anyone in support of the notion to tell him where it had ever happened.

He said that the Nigerian Consitution does not limit a person to one term in office but allows for two terms in office.

