Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Dumps APC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has resigned from the party.

Mr Abubakar’s aide, Mr Paul Ibe, revealed this in a tweet this morning.

“H.E. @atiku has resigned from the All Progressives Congress,” the tweet read.

Mr Abubakar contested against the president, Muhammed Buhari alongside three others for the ticket of the APC in 2014.

He lost out in the primary but collapsed his structure to support the president at the 2015 presidential campaign.

Atiku was the vice to former President Olusegun Obasanjo when Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999.

He left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC in February 2014, after he lost the presidential election of 2007 on the platform of the then Action Congress.

While he was in the PDP, he also declared his intention to contest for the Presidency in 2011 but lost to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Meanwhile, the former vice president had canvassed for votes for Bamanga Tukur in the early 1980s, who at that time, was managing director of the Nigeria Ports Authority during Tukur’s governorship campaign.

After much active participation in politics, he announced his intention to become governor of the defunct Gongola State in September 1990, but the state was later divided into two – Adamawa and Taraba states – by the Federal Government.

Atiku also contested for the Presidency in 1992 on the platform of the then Social Democratic Party (SDP), but later stepped down for late MKO Abiola who won the convention primary.