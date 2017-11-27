Lagos To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday said plans has been perfected to acquire Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform to secure creeks and riverine communities in the state.

Ambode said the specialised light aircraft is aim to ensure the comfort and safety of residents and investors in Lagos state.

Speaking at Alausa, Ikeja when he received Commanders of Armed Forces formations in the State on Monday, Governor Ambode said it was gratifying that in the last two and half years of his administration, security agencies have been cooperative in ensuring safety of lives and property.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Asks Religious Bodies To Sustain Selfless Service

“All the security agencies in the State have been extremely cooperative with us. They have been able to put down that foundation that we have always wanted that without security there will be no development and irrespective of the changes we have had in terms of leadership of armed forces formations in the last two and half years, they have all done extremely well.

“Lagos is a cosmopolitan State and no matter how much efforts or resources government is putting in place, if there are no leg runners to execute those resources or even use them effectively, we will not be talking about peace,” he said.

Earlier, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Airforce Logistics Command, AVM J’afaru Yahaya led other service commanders and top military officials on a visit to Governor Ambode at Lagos House.

They include GOC 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Dauke; Commander, 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ellias Attu; Commander, Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier General T.J Kareem; Commander, 651 Base Service Group of Nigerian Navy, Air Commodore Musbau Olatunji, among others.

Yahaya said the aim of the visit was to assure the State Government of their commitment to ensure security-tight environment for people to go about their lawful business.

“I am aware you are at the verge of recording another feat getting an ISR platform to ensure a 24/7 surveillance in the creek areas of Lagos State so that we will be able to fish out the criminals that disturb people from going about their lawful business,” he said.

Yahaya also commended Ambode for the support rendered to security services of the State in the area of vehicles and other logistic support.