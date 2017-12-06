Buhari Pardons 500 Prisoners In Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted amnesty to 500 inmates who were detained at the Kano State central prison.

This was on Wednesday, the first day of the President’s two-day working visit to the state. This is the first time President Buhari will visit Kano since his election in 2015.

President Buhari during the pardoning asked the released prisoners to remain law abiding and stay away from committing crimes that may likely lead them back to prison.

Kano Central Prison is one of the most congested detention facilities in Nigeria but Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says the ongoing renovation of the facility is geared towards decongesting the prison.

Speaking earlier at the Emir’s palace while on a visit to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, Buhari said, “I know Kano people are aware of the tremendous job we did on security and agriculture.”

He explained that the stability of the north and Nigeria is paramount and he is determined to make Nigeria a peaceful country.

After granting amnesty to the 500 inmates at the state’s central prison, President Buhari also commissioned the Panshekara by Madobi junction Underpass and the CBN Quaters by Hotoro road.