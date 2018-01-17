Terrorism War: JTF Holds Strategic Meeting In Maiduguri

Members of the Multi National Joint Task Force on Tuesday gathered in Maiduguri to brainstorm and further synergise with the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole.

The Force Commander, Major General Lucky Irabor led the MNJTF team to Maiduguri where the meeting took place with the Theatre commander Major General Rogers Nicholas and commissioned Commanders of the Theatre Command.

The purpose of the meeting is to ensure all involved on the counter terrorism in the Lake Chad General area and the north east are on the same page.

The Force Commander, Major General Lucky Irabor said, “We’re are fighting terrorism and insurgency; terrorism does not have respect for any border and that’s the reason the MNJTF needs to interact with national operations commanders to share information and share thoughts regarding what we are doing and encourage each other regarding the operation in general.

He added that stability is returning to the Lake Chad Basin and the coming days cross border commerce would improve as well as socio economic activities.

The Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, major General Rogers Nicholas assured of the military’s commitment to rescue all law abiding citizens abducted by the criminals including the Chibok girls and the university of Maiduguri staff.

“The operation is actor board we are making efforts to see how we can rescue all these people but among some of the people that we have rescued from the operation and some have been able to find their way out of the forest we screen them and hand them.

“Over to the appropriate authorities but for those specific ones you mentioned we’re still trailing them we’re still on their back and we hope that very soon we’ll be able to get to that point.”