Five Reported Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Village

At least five people have been reported killed when suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Kaya village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Chairman of Madagali LGA, Mr Yusuf Muhammad, who confirmed the incident, said the attack was carried out on Friday morning.

He told Channels Television that local hunters reacted swiftly and repelled the attack, killing one while three of the terrorists were apprehended.

According to him, the terrorists launched the attack on unsuspecting sleeping villagers, as well as burnt two houses and carted away foodstuff.

Mr Mohamed said Boko Haram terrorists carry out attacks on a daily basis while their communities are now at the mercy of the insurgents and the government has not done anything to tackle the situation.

He lamented that the attention of the government has shifted to the crisis between farmers and herdsmen, forgetting Madagali which he said was at the receiving end of Boko Haram carnage.

“We want the government to give more attention to the plight of the people of Madagali by deploying more military presence and quick response to attacks which has claimed so many lives and property”, the chairman said.

When contacted on phone, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Othman Abubakar, said he was yet to be officially briefed on the matter.

Madagali is one of the local governments that has suffered repeated suicide bombings and attacks by the insurgents in the recent times.

Kaya is also one kilometre from Gulak, the administrative headquarters of Madagali.

Friday’s attack came barely four days after the insurgents reportedly killed not less than three persons in Pallam village, also in Madagali.

Residents were said to have fled the community following the attack which took place on Monday night, as some houses were razed, including a clinic in the town.

Mohammed had said that the military responded to the attack almost immediately and brought the situation under control.

He had also called on the government to increase that security presence in the area to immediately respond to the frequent attacks by the insurgents on the residents in the area.