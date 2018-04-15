Ricciardo Wins Chinese Grand Prix Thriller

Daniel Ricciardo has won the Chinese Grand Prix after a spectacular charge in an epic race packed with controversy and overtakes galore.

Ricciardo surged from sixth to first in the space of ten laps after red bull pitted for fresh tyres behind a safety car.

Sebastian Vettel was relegated to just eight after a collision with Max Verstappen.

The red bull driver was hit with a ten-second time penalty by the race stewards, promoting Lewis Hamilton to fourth and within 11 points of Vettel on top of the driver’s standings.