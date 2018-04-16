COSON Crisis: Tu Baba Asks Nigeria Copyright Commission For Help

Multiple Award-winning singer, Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tu Baba has called on the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) to urgently enforce its position in the lingering crisis rocking Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON).

The music star, in the petition, which is addressed to the Director General of NCC, Alam Ezekude, copied the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari, calling for help.

He explained that some members of the COSON’s board who are seeking accountability and transparency are allegedly being harassed and intimidated by police force.

“It is quite unfortunate and disheartening that a simple call for accountability and transparency has degenerated into relentless media attack, harassment and intimidation of the group of people who made the call.

“The personal interest of a few should not supersede the collective interest of generality of members and overall well being of the society.

“I will like to implore you to use your good office to engage the Inspector General of Police with a view to setting the records straight and reversing the embarrassing and dangerous scenario where Mr Efe Omorogbe and Mr Joel Ajayi, chairman and members of the commission-recognised board acting well under the directive of the regulator, are now being harassed, intimidated, demonised and prosecuted by a sister government agency – The Nigerian Police Force,” Tubaba’s petitioned read in part.

READ ALSO: Eminem, Cardi B Thrill Audience At Coachella Music Festival

He commended the commission for its position on the lingering crisis at COSON but said he wishes to, through the petition, lend his voice to growing call for further action to ensure total compliance to the commission’s directives by all parties.

“COSON is formed and built by the collective efforts of like-minded industry stalwarts, and it will be a shame to see all of the hard work that has gone into building the society, go down the drain.

“Our CMO is under siege and our commonwealth is threatened by Chief Tony Okoroji and his agents who for personal ends, continue to demonstrate deep contempt for regulation and the call for accountability,” Tuface said in the petition.

The Music legend said Nigeria is a nation of laws and the music industry stakeholders and regular citizens have only the government to turn to for protection at perilous.