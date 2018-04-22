Lagos Honours Gani Fawehinmi, Unveils 44-Feet Statue

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday unveiled a new statue of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi at the ‘Liberty Park’, in Ojota.

Ambode said the 44-feet edifice symbolises the phenomenon that the rights activist represented in his life time.

The unveiling of the statue is in commemoration of the 80th posthumous birthday of the late icon.

The Governor said it was an affirmation of his administration’s commitment to celebrate personalities whose action have helped to define the fortune and spirit of Lagos State positively over the years.

