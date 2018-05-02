BREAKING: Dino Melaye Arraigned, Re-Arrested

The lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, is said to have been re-arrested by the police after he was arraigned.

Senator Melaye was arraigned earlier by the police at a magistrate court in Wuse Zone II district of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The lawmaker was said to have been granted bail in the sum of N90million by the court, having met the bail condition.

However, Senator Melaye’s lawyer confirmed to Channels Television in a telephone interview on Wednesday that the lawmaker was rearrested by the police shortly after his release.

On the offences for which lawmaker was arraigned, he was accused of deliberately breaking the side windscreen of a bus conveying him to Lokoja, Kogi State where he was to be arraigned in court for alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

According to the charge, the police van conveying the senator was intercepted by a vehicle allegedly occupied by his brother, a lawyer, and another yet to be identified person who reportedly escaped from the scene after the blockade.

Senator Melaye was accused of making an attempt to commit suicide by jumping out of the vehicle conveying him and falling on the ground, with a threat to implicate the police for his supposed death.

He was also said to have resisted a further attempt by the police to re-arrest him with the help of some persons who allegedly threatened to injure the police officers if they tried to arrest him.

The lawmaker was said to have escaped from the scene in another vehicle, thereby committing an offence punishable under sections 148, 153, 172, 173, 231, and 326 under the Penal Code Act.