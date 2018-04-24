UPDATED: Melaye Hospitalised After Jumping Out Of Moving Police Vehicle

Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday landed in a hospital in Abuja after he reportedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle.

The lawmaker was rushed to Zankli hospital in Mabushi district of Abuja after jumping off the police vehicle around Area One.

The police vehicle was conveying him to Lokoja, Kogi State where he is expected to be interrogated by the police in connection with the allegation that he armed some thugs and in relation to other criminal activities.

Police authorities in a statement later on Tuesday confirmed that Senator Dino Melaye jumped from the moving vehicle allegedly in a bid to escape.

Melaye had earlier been interrogated by the police over his alleged involvement in the supply of arms to some political thugs arrested in Kogi State in January.

The lawmaker, representing Kogi West had earlier refused to honour the invitation of the police for questioning over his alleged involvement in that incident, claiming he does not feel safe in Lokoja.

Senator Melaye was detained and subsequently released at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport on Monday by the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The lawmaker had also raised an alarm on the social media on Monday evening on how the police had laid siege to his home in Abuja.

‘Police Briefing In Kogi’

The Police during a briefing in Kogi on Tuesday disclosed that Senator Melaye has been on the police wanted list since March 2018.

The lawmaker, however, surrendered himself in order to answer the alleged criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms kidnapping in Kogi State.

Explaining further, the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer Force Headquarters Abuja, Aremu Adeniran told journalists in Kogi that Dino Melaye has since been arrested and will be charged to court after a diligent investigation by the police force.

Adeniran said on January 19, 2018 two suspects Kabiru Saidu also known as ‘Osama’ and Nuhu Salisu also known as ‘Small’ who have been terrorising Kogi State Police Command and Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area upon interrogation confessed that they have been working as political thugs for Senator Dino Melaye.

See more photos from Melaye’s attempted ‘escape’ below…