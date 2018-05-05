PDP Faithful Storm Osun State For Zonal Rally, Strategise Ahead Of 2019

Chieftain and members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday gathered at the Nelson Mandela Freedom park in Osogbo, Osun state capital for its regional rally.

The venue which was besieged by thousands of party members from the five South Western states.

In attendance are the party’s National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus; former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar; former Governors of Ogun and Osun States, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and senator Rasheed Ladoja respectively among several others.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Secondus said the PDP has learned from its past mistakes and was ready to make amends by leading Nigerians back to the promised land.

“We have seen the mammoth crowd of Nigerians yearning for a change of government not only in Osun state but also at the National level,” he said. “In the last three years ago that the All Progressives Congress (APC) came into power, they have not achieved anything tangible. All their achievements are lies, propaganda, imprisonment, intimidation and branding figures.”

He further accused the ruling APC of corruption, alleging that the Federal Government was involved in intimidating people perceived as not supporting them.

To the party’s leader, the APC’s government should not be given another chance because “they are more corrupt than any other government in the world.”

“We believe in the youths of this country, they are working harder than the adults. I will implore Nigerians to be patient, join hands with us and let us rescue our nation from the APC.”

The event was also a time for prominent politicians in Osun state led by Fatai Diekola who recently dumped the APC to be received by the National Leaders of the PDP.

The southwest Rally is part of preparations to garner support for the party ahead of the Osun and Ekiti states governorship elections coming up later in the year.