Nigeria Engages Sudanese Govt Over Envoy’s Death

The Federal Government has engaged the Sudanese authorities over the death of Mr Habibu Almu, an immigration attaché at the Nigerian Embassy in the North African country.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, revealed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The disclosure was in furtherance to an earlier statement from the ministry on Friday last week over the death of Almu who was murdered in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan.

The ministry revealed that after several arrests of suspects and investigations by the Sudanese government, it was established that the deceased was stabbed to death.

Almu was said to have been killed by one Miss Inas Khalid Maikano, a student of Sudanese-Canadian College in Khartoum and a Sudanese of Nigerian origin.

The investigations also revealed that after committing the heinous crime, the suspect allegedly stole some of the deceased personal belongings, including cash.

“Miss Maikano had since confessed to committing the crime and is being held in custody for further investigations after which she will be charged to court.

“Our Mission in Khartoum will continue to monitor and follow up the case to ensure that justice is done on this matter,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the process of conveying the remains of the deceased to Nigeria for a proper burial is being finalised.