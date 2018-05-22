National Productivity Day: Buhari Honours Oyo-Ita, Others

Some notable Nigerians were honoured on Tuesday during the 2018 National Productivity Day.

The National Productivity Day which is the 17th edition was held at the NAF Conference Centre Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari was in attendance to present the National Productivity Order of Merit Awards to the recipients.

The Head of Service of Federation Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita was among the recipients who were honoured with Order of Merit Awards.

READ ALSO: ‘Where Is The Power?’ Buhari Blasts Ex-President For Spending $16bn On Power With No Result

Other federal officials present at the event include the Minister of Labor and Employment, Chris Ngige and Secretary General to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

See Photos below…