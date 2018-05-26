Cross River Govt Takes Campaign Against Illicit Drugs To Schools

The Cross River State Government has taken the campaign against illicit drugs to public schools across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state on the need for students to stay off illicit drug intake which has proven to have destroyed many.

The anti-drug war to schools led by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong and other State agencies saw demonstrated how hard drugs different drugs combined can cause harm to the internal organs of an addict.

This was made known at one of the public schools in Calabar, the Cross River State, in a bid to seek an end to drug abuse among school children.

The campaign against illicit drug intake across public schools in Cross River State is gathering momentum following orders by the Governor; Ben Ayade led the government to ensure a drug-free clean record of youths in the nearest future.

The campaign beginning from schools is apt due to the fact that, students and youths constitute a larger map of any nation’s population.

Addressing the students in their numbers, speaker after speaker regretted the statistics of students involved in illicit drug intake and informed them of the dangers of continuous consumption.

They noted that the addiction to drugs abuse can lead them to failure in their academic endeavours which could further frustrate their potentials in the society.

Beyond the campaigns, the state also plans on setting up rehabs where addicts can seek help and be certified clean even while the campaign against drug intake intensifies.

Students were taken through the practical aspect of dangerous drugs to avoid while urging users to seek help.

The session with the students was no doubt a rewarding one following series of sensitization against illicit drug intake.