$11bn Judgement: Nigeria Wins Again As London Court Denies P&ID’s Appeal

The Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) has lost its final appeal against Nigeria in an eleven-billion-dollar arbitration case.

The P&ID sought to overturn an October judgement by a London High Court that halted the enforcement for damages over a failed gas processing project.

The High Court had earlier ruled in October that the British Virgin Islands based company, paid bribes to a Nigerian oil ministry official in connection with the gas contract signed in 2010, and failed to disclose this when it took Nigeria to arbitration over the collapse of the deal.

In his ruling, Judge Robin Knowles rejected P&ID’s argument that the case should be returned for arbitration and affirmed that the damages award should be thrown out completely.

But after listening to the arguments by lawyers to P&ID which included that the documents found in their possession played no role in its initial victory at the arbitration, the Judge on Thursday refused to grant the permission to appeal.

P&ID cannot apply for permission from the Court of Appeal.

Background

In January 2010, P&ID, a Virgin Islands-registered company founded by two Irish business partners, signed a Gas Supply and Processing Agreement (GSPA) with Nigeria to develop a processing plant in Calabar, the Cross River State capital but the deal failed in August 2012 and the company sought a $5.96bn compensation from Nigeria with arbitration proceedings against the country at the London Court of International Arbitration.

In January 2017, the arbitration said Nigeria breached the contract and ordered the country to pay the company $6.6bn with interest starting from May 2013. Before the verdict, the interest fixed at seven percent ($1m daily) had accumulated to over $11bn.

Subsequently, Nigeria filed an appeal against the enforcement of the award and the court granted the relief sought by the country in September 2020. The Nigerian side argued that there was enough evidence that the contract and the arbitration award were procured by fraud.

In his October ruling, the judge not only agreed that the arbitration awards were obtained by fraud but also that the manner that they were procured were contrary to public policy.