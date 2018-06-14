Ex-Ondo Governor Mimiko Dumps PDP

The immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party.

Mimiko revealed this in his letter of resignation to the PDP leadership in the state, informing them of his decision to leave the party.

In the letter addressed to the PDP on Wednesday, the former governor explained that his reason to leave the party was personal to him.

It read, ”I hereby with utmost humility inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the PDP with effect from today, June 13, 2018, for some well-thought-out personal reasons.

“It was an honour working with the many prominent Nigerians with whom I shared the PDP platform for the entire period I was in there as a member.”

Mimiko thanked the PDP leadership and members of the party for the support he received while in the party.