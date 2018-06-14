Lagos State Governor, Ambode Turns 55

Lagos State Governor Akinwumi Ambode on Thursday, June 14, turned 55.

In celebration of the governor’s birthday, his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna has listed some of the achievements of the governor.

Aruna in a statement on Thursday described Governor Ambode as a hardworking leader, whose efforts are evident for all to see.

“Hard work doesn’t kill; it yields life that history acknowledges ultimately. That is the enviable story of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State as he marks his 55th birthday today.

“The point has long been established that Ambode is a man who does not sleep, in a literal sense, until he has touched every citizen’s life. He packs a thousand and one activities into the 24-hour schedule he has at his disposal in a day,” he said.

The governor’s media aide also added that through the efforts of the governor, Lagos State has remained investors’ destination, tourism hub and a home of construction projects.

“It is in addition Africa’s fifth largest economy. Demographers also say without disputation that Lagos is Nigeria’s most populated state, surpassing the figures for a couple of some African countries put together. In recent times it has begun to wear a new look with state of the art road network and city intersections and terminals that transport you to scenes in Europe and oil-rich Gulf states,” he added.

Under the watch of Ambode, Aruna said Lagos development has been in the continuum. Among many other achievements, Ambode, according to the aide displayed rare courage and compassion by approving a hefty N11billion to be paid as a backlog of arrears to retirees few weeks after coming to office.

He also gave some statistics on the success recorded by Governor Ambode in his first year in office.

“In his first year in office, the governor initiated and successfully completed more than 40 impactful projects, including injection of 434 new BRT buses for Ikorodu corridor, fortification of security in Lagos with a whopping N4.7billion equipment for the Police and subsequently up to N7billion, employment of 1300 teachers to revive primary education, setting up of N25billion Employment Trust Fund, massive road rehabilitation and reconstruction in inner Lagos, approval for development of N49billion medical park in Ikoyi, provision of 20 mobile care unit ambulances and 26 transport ambulances, building of flyover bridges for Ajah and Abule-Egba areas, rebranding of One Lagos Fiesta to boost tourism and entertainment, creating enabling environment for foreign direct investment etc.”

He also pointed out that the governor enjoys celebrating his birthday with the less privileged including “the vulnerable, children of the poor or the special class of the handicapped as he has done in nearly three years as the governor.”