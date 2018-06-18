Captain Kane Proud Of England’s Persistence

England captain Harry Kane said he was proud of his team’s persistence in a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the World Cup against Tunisia on Monday.

Kane sealed the win with an injury-time header after his opening goal had been cancelled out by Ferjani Sassi’s penalty in Volgograd.

“I’m so proud of the lads, it’s tough. I thought we played really well in the first half, we could have scored a few more,” Kane said.

“Credit to the lads, they kept going, kept going to the last second.

“I am absolutely buzzing, everyone on the staff is.

“It shows good character to get the job done.”

England face Panama in their next game on Sunday. Panama were beaten 3-0 by Belgium earlier on Monday.

AFP