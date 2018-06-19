Ekiti Election: Osinbajo, Oyegun, Tinubu, Others Storm Ado-Ekiti For Fayemi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday stormed the Ekiti State Capital in campaign for its flag bearer in the July 14 Ekiti governorship election, Kayode Fayemi.

The campaign was held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

APC chieftains including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun were at the campaign to urge Ekiti resident to vote Fayemi.

Tinubu at the campaign called on Ekiti residents to get ready to give the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a red card, come July 14, 2018.

He said it will only be a futile campaign if the APC members come out en-mass for the campaign and do not equip themselves with their PVC.

“What is the value of your stay here if you have no Permanent Voters registration Card (PVC)? That is your red card. On Election Day, that is when you will give PDP red card,” Tinubu said.

Governors of South west states including Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State are also in attendance.

Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Yahaya bello of Kogi State among other APC chieftains at the campaign.

Security Personnel of various security agencies, including the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are at the event to ensure maintenance of security.