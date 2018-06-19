Get Ready To Give PDP Red Card, Tinubu Tells Ekiti Residents

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has called on Ekiti residents to get ready to give the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a red card, come July 14, 2018.

Tinubu said this on Tuesday, during the APC campaign, for the flag bearer in Ekiti governorship elections, Kayode Fayemi.

He called on members of the APC in Ekiti to equip themselves with their PVC noting that it is their tool to give PDP a red card.

“What is the value of your stay here if you have no Permanent Voters registration Card (PVC)? That is your red card. On Election Day, that is when you will give PDP red card.

“This is a broom revolution. When I say APC, you say change. This is the only place where change is necessary. After that, what next, when we say APC, you say progress.”

Tinubu said further that Fayemi is fit to rule Ekiti State because he was once a governor of the state and also served as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

“Fayemi is your son. He is a friend of the President, vote Fayemi 100%,” he concluded.

Fayemi, a former Minister of Steel and Solid Minerals and ex-governor of the state, is seeking a second term in office as governor.

After serving as governor of the state from 2010 to 2014, Fayemi was denied a second term by incumbent governor, Ayodele Fayose, of the PDP.

Although Fayose is not contesting in the election, he is backing his deputy, Professor Kolapo Olusola to succeed him, setting the state up for another keenly contested election on July 14, 2018.