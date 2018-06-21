It Takes More Than One Administration To Build A Country – Enelamah

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, believes there is no government that can build a country in four years.

He said this on Thursday in his remarks at the 2018 World Congress of the International Press Institute (IPI) in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Dr Enelamah, who noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has recorded a number of successes since 2015 in the economy and other sectors, said, “It takes more than one administration to build a country.”

“Nigeria is doing quite well in terms of democracy and building democratic institutions. An important dimension of that democracy and building democratic institutions is to ensure that we are having the right conversation,” he added.

The minister further stressed the need for the Federal Government to continue on its course by having more of such discussions.

He said the government cannot afford to slide backwards but ensure that more democratic institutions were built and sustained so as to keep up the tempo.

According to Enelamah, the nation was sliding backwards for 10 years before the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power at the centre.

He argued that it was only those who have either been inattentive or in denial that would say Nigeria has not improved in terms of security since the inception of President Buhari’s administration.

He added that only the same set of people would hold the view that the economy and corruption were getting the same attention as it case had always been.

“I think the world accepts that we are now serious about creating the right enabling environment for prosperity because the singular responsibility of government (in my view) is to create that environment.

“That includes peace and security, soft and hard infrastructure, and all the other institutions that people need to make it easier to operate in the country,” the minister explained.

He was, however, worried that people were taking for granted, the efforts of the government towards making the country have the right conversations.

The Investment minister maintained that while the opposition is having the same conversation, the APC government remains committed to securing the lives and property of the people, as well as fighting corruption and improving the economy.

The IPI conference, which has the theme ‘Why Good Journalism Matter,’ is being attended by President Buhari and top government officials among other stakeholders.

Other ministers at the gathering are Mrs Kemi Adeosun (Finance), Mr Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), as well as Dr Abdulrahman Dambazzau (Interior), and other dignitaries.