Retaliatory Or Not, Killing Is Condemnable – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the spate of killings in some parts the country noting that the Plateau attack whether retaliatory or not is a condemnable act.

The attack by suspected herdsmen on some villages in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state over the weekend has left scores dead with properties and houses destroyed.

Osinbajo during a visit to the state, on Monday, said the attack by suspected herdsmen on innocent villagers is a condemnable act which everyone must ensure it ends.

“It is the responsibility of everyone of us, especially leadership. The leadership of the communities to ensure that we are able to bring about a situation of lasting peace. We must ensure that we don’t allow a situation where anybody gets away with this sort of killings.

“In the particular case of this local government, we were told that herdsmen attacked the village. This is a condemnable act. There is no reason whatsoever for killing any Nigerian. Even according to the law, if a killing has taken place you are not allowed to kill in return. If you do it, it is as criminal as the very first act itself. This is an act that is condemned,” Osinbajo said.

The Vice President also noted that it is the responsibility of residents and their leaders to protect their community from falling victim of religious violence. he urged the residents and their leader to, “seize the moment, to ensure that this is not allowed to continue.”

“We may have greater problems. We must not allow this to continue.

“We must not allow in this country, a religious crisis that becomes uncontrollable. If this sort of thing continues to happen, we will have the kind of crisis that we should not have,” Osinbajo said.

The Vice President’s comment is coming after their had been earlier claims that the Plateau attack might be a reprisal by herdsmen.

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had called on the Federal Government to review Nigeria’s security architecture in a bid to stem the killings in the country.

Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the special assistant on media and communication to the group’s president, Reverend Samson Ayokunle also condemned the weekend attack in Plateau State.

The group lamented that despite assurances and promises by President Muhammadu Buhari that his government was committed to the safety of lives and property of Nigerians, “coordinated and premeditated” attacks have continued in Plateau and other states.