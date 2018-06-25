Osinbajo Visits Plateau State Over Deadly Attacks, Killings

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has visited Plateau State to condole with the people and government of the state, following the deadly attack that claimed scores of lives over the weekend.

Professor Osinbajo arrived at the Jos Airport in the state capital on Monday evening and was received by Governor Simon Lalong and other government officials.

He then proceeded to a meeting with leaders of different ethnic groups and the government officials in the state.

The meeting based its discussion on how to ensure that peace returns to the troubled areas and prevent further attacks from happening.

The Vice President’s visit followed the death of no fewer than 86 persons murdered by suspected herdsmen during the weekend attack on Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The assailants carried out the attack on six villages of Xlands, Gindin Akwati, Ruku, Nhgar, Kura Falls and Kakuruk, all in Gashish district of the LGA.

While the police authorities in the state told Channels Television that 50 houses, 12 vehicles, and 15 motorcycles were destroyed, there have been reports of renewed attacks in the state.

The incident had consequently resulted in apprehension in Barkin Ladi and bordering local governments, as residents flee the attacked communities to seek refuge elsewhere.

The attack has also prompted the state government to impose a dusk-to dawn-curfew in the affected local government and two others – Riyom and Jos South LGAs.

The government had explained in a statement that the curfew was part of measures to avert any spillover and reprisal, as well as curb the escalation of the crisis.

Condemning the incident, Governor Lalong had also appealed to people to remain calm and respect the curfew as the government investigates the immediate and remote causes of the attack.

See the photos of the Vice President’s arrival below;