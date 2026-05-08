Gunmen Kill 13, Injure Scores In Fresh Plateau Attack

Tragedy struck again in Plateau State as suspected gunmen reportedly killed no fewer than 13 persons in a fresh attack on Ngbra Zongo community, Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, threw the community into panic, leaving several residents with varying degrees of injuries.

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A resident, Mr Philip Alanga, told journalists in Jos that the attackers invaded the community at about midnight, opening fire indiscriminately before attacking residents with machetes and other dangerous weapons.

According to him, the assailants moved from house to house, targeting innocent residents and leaving a trail of death and destruction.

“They came into the community around midnight and started shooting and hacking people to death. They moved from one house to another, attacking innocent people,” Alanga said.

He explained that many residents fled into nearby bushes to escape the violence, while several others were left injured and in urgent need of medical attention.

Confirming the incident, Secretary General of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr Danjuma Auta, described the attack as barbaric, tragic, and condemnable.

Auta lamented the recurring attacks on communities in Bassa Local Government Area and other parts of Plateau State, calling on security agencies to strengthen surveillance and provide adequate protection for vulnerable rural communities.

He urged security operatives to swiftly apprehend those behind the killings and ensure they are brought to justice to prevent further bloodshed in the area.

Attempts to get a response from the police were unsuccessful, as calls to him were not reachable as of press time

Nding Susut Community Attack

Assailants had attacked the Nding Susut community in the Fan District of the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area on Tuesday, leaving five persons dead and three others injured, according to police authorities.

Residents said the attackers stormed the community at about 8 p.m. and opened fire on people who were seated outside their homes.

A community member, Weng Christopher, told Channels Television that the gunmen attacked members of a family seated in their compound, triggering panic in the area.

According to him, one of the victims initially escaped but was later pursued and killed by the assailants.

“This is becoming too frequent. People are living in constant fear. We can no longer sleep peacefully because these attacks keep happening,” Christopher said.

While reacting to the incident, the Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, condemned the killings and described the persistent attacks as disturbing.

“The gunmen came around 8 p.m. and attacked members of a family who were sitting outside. One person ran away but was later traced and killed,” Tengwong said.