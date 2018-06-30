President Buhari In Mauritania For AU Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Mauritania on Saturday ahead of the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

He was received in the capital city of Nouakchott by the Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, and other top government officials in the country.

At the session, which holds from today, June 30, to July 2, President Buhari will speak on the theme: ‘Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’.

According to a statement on Friday his Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, President Buhari will also take part in other activities on the sidelines of the session.

It’s the first time Mauritania is hosting the AU Summit since the birth of the union.

President Buhari is being accompanied on the trip by the Nasarawa and Edo state governors, Tanko Al-Makura and Godwin Obaseki, as well as other top government officials.

See photos of the President’s arrival in Mauritania below;