Shettima Returns To Abuja From AU Summit In Ethiopia

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has returned to Abuja after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government, and the 30th AU General Assembly held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday and Saturday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, announced this in a statement.

The Vice President also held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who urged Nigeria to lead Africa’s push for a restructured global order, describing the country as uniquely positioned to steer the continent toward superpower status.

He used the summit platform to advocate for a continental shift toward health security sovereignty in Africa, calling on African nations to move away from dependence on foreign aid and build self-sufficient, homegrown health systems.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Must Lead Africa’s Charge For New Global Order, Guterres Tells Shettima

The summit, themed “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,” brought together African heads of state and government to advance the continent’s commitments toward sustainable water management, improved sanitation, and the development aspirations outlined in the AU’s long-term Agenda 2063 framework.

Shettima participated in high-level side events and held bilateral engagements with political and business leaders on the margins of the summit, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic, economic, and strategic partnerships across the continent.

At Ethiopia, Shettima said it had become a matter of necessity to insulate the health of Africans from the uncertainties of distant supply chains and the shifting priorities of global crisis response.

“It had become a matter of necessity to ensure the health of Africans is not subjected to the uncertainties of distant supply chains or the shifting priorities of global panic,” the Vice President said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Shettima has so far spent 73 days abroad, visiting 16 countries on 22 unique and recurrent trips.

He has covered over 43,000 nautical miles (79,000 kilometres) and accumulated over 93 flight hours.

He has visited Rome, Italy; St. Petersburg, Russia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Havana, Cuba; Beijing, China; Iowa and New York in the United States of America (three times); Davos, Switzerland (three times); Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast (twice); Nairobi, Kenya; Stockholm, Sweden; Baku, Azerbaijan; Liberia; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Conakry, Guinea.