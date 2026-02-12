Shettima Arrives Ethiopia Ahead Of AU Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

His arrival was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

Representing President Bola Tinubu, he will also attend the 30th Ordinary Session of the AU General Assembly. The meetings are scheduled for 14 and 15 February 2026.

Shettima was received at Bole International Airport by Ethiopia’s Minister of Innovation and Technology, Belete Mola.

Also present were the Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, and Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

Others at the airport included the Permanent Secretary in Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed; the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Nigeria in Ethiopia, Ambassador Nasiru Aminu; the Head of Consular and Ambassador-Designate, Ambassador Geoffrey Chima; and other government officials.

Upon arrival, Ambassador Tuggar briefed the Vice President on his schedule for the summit.

This year’s summit is themed, “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

Discussions will centre on sustainable water management and improved sanitation systems.

Leaders will also review broader development goals under the AU’s Agenda 2063 framework.

Beyond the main sessions of Heads of State and Government, the vice president will attend high-level side events.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with political and business leaders. The engagements are aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic, economic and strategic partnerships across the continent.

Speaking to journalists after briefing the Vice President, Ambassador Tuggar described the launch of the Regional Partnership for Democracy (RPD) as “a strategic move to consolidate and strengthen the democratic culture in Africa”.

He added that Nigeria was already benefiting from its participation at the summit.

According to him, the country has been confirmed as the host of the African Monetary Institute and the African Central Bank. He said Nigeria has also been nominated to the board of the bank.

The Vice President is accompanied by cabinet ministers and other senior government officials.

He is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements in Addis Ababa.