[UPDATED] Police Parade Six Suspected Kidnappers In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has paraded six suspected kidnappers including a legal practitioner from Ijebu Ode in Ogun State.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following intelligence investigation which revealed that they had demanded up to 250 million Naira from a businessman to avoid being kidnapped or killed.

He told Channels Television that “based on that, the businessman wrote a petition to the command and the command commenced an investigation into the case.

“We embarked on a technical investigation and those people suspected that they were being trailed. But we have a recording of all their transactions, but the greatest surprise was that the case involved a legal practitioner who happened to be the one to take on bail, the arrested criminal in the first instance.

“It is a thing of surprise to us that somebody who ought to know what the law says, to uphold the law, is now aiding and abetting the criminals.

“He was even involved in threatening, in making moves to extort money from the businessman.

“The said Alhaji Sakirudeen Olufowobi, did not know that we were trailing him, having all his transactions and conversations with these hoodlums on record.

“At the end of the day, we were able to come up with a very concrete evidence and that is why we got him arrested and the people he was planning with”.

The suspects have, however, denied the allegations levelled against them.

But the police spokesperson says they will be arraigned in a competent court of jurisdiction, soon.