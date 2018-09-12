Buhari Submits APC Presidential Forms, Warns Party Members Against Complacency

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his nomination forms for the 2019 Presidential election.

He submitted the expression of interest and nomination forms on Wednesday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat at Blantyre Street, Wuse II, Abuja.

The national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole among other leaders of the party were at the Secretariat to receive the forms from President Buhari.

President Buhari while submitting the forms warned party members against complacency but to prepare for the party to win the forthcoming 2019 elections.

“Let me today appeal to party members not to be complacent but to prepare, strategise and win in 2019 elections. We must not allow those who brought the country to its knees from 1999 to 2015 to come back and take us back,” he said.

Security officials including operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police officers from the Presidential Villa were also at the secretariat to beef up security.

President Buhari earlier on Tuesday received the APC expression of interest and nomination forms bought for him and presented to him by members of a group called National Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) at the presidential villa.

Buhari while receiving the form spoke concerning the achievements of his administration.