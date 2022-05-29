APC Primaries: Inuwa Commends Peaceful Process As Goje, Alkali, Lidani Win Senate Tickets

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya says the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State remains rock solid and ready to give the opposition a resounding defeat at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The governor stated this in Kumo, Akko Local Government Area shortly after gracing the APC Senate Primary election for Gombe Central which was won by Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje.

Goje polled 100 votes to defeat Abubakar Mu’azu Hassan who scored 3 votes and Senator Idris Umar who got 2 votes as announced by the chairman of the election panel and returning officer, Dr. Danjuma Dabo in the presence of INEC officials and other observers.

Governor Inuwa who commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise and other ones across the state, also expressed delight over the amicable resolution of the differences among the stalwarts of the party, adding that “with understanding and good leadership what was thought impossible is made possible.

“Despite the fact that I am not from Gombe Central Senatorial District but as Governor and in particular for the sake of unity of our dear party, I have come here to witness this moment and throw my weight in support of this historic resolution which I believe will further strengthen our great party,” he said.

The governor thanked both Senator Goje and Hon. Kumo as well as other stakeholders for putting the party’s interest above their personal interests, commending the level of maturity exhibited by the chieftains as “indispensable sacrifice for the unity and progress of the party”.

He noted that with this settlement, the drift has come to an end and that the party will remain united and wax stronger to face the general elections with strong front. “We are now united and formidable, I have no doubt that we will win the forthcoming elections in 2023 with a landslide.

The governor thanked the party’s leadership at all levels, traditional rulers and religious leaders as well as all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the settlement.

“I would like to thank the APC election panel under the chairmanship of Dr. Danjuma Dabo for doing everything possible to make sure that APC in Gombe State remains a united indivisible entity.

“For those who contested but lost in the primaries not only in this primary election, but in all other elections everywhere in the state, I assured them that we will carry everybody along” he added.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for showing courage in leadership and for his cooperation and intervention which led to the the resolution of the dispute in the party.

He declared, “all grievances and differences have now been put to rest in the interest of our party and dear state”. He assured of his unflinching support and commitment towards ensuring success of the party at all levels.

Sen. Goje said, “I wish to commend governor Inuwa Yahaya for his efforts towards peaceful conduct of our party’s primaries. I equally appreciate his support towards my success in today’s election. I also thank the delegates and all stakeholders for once more reposing confidence in me”. He pledged to work for the unity and success of the party at all levels.

Also speaking during the event, the member representing Akko Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo said he was delighted with the turn of events and commended governor Inuwa Yahaya for the good leadership and foresight which he said “keeps the party united and will surely lead it to success.

Hon. Kumo urged members of the APC in the constituency to forgive and forget, and concentrate on the greater task ahead.

In the two other primaries, incumbent Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali scored 216 votes to clinch the ticket for the Gombe North Senatorial District, while Sen. Joshua Lidani emerged winner for Gombe South with 90 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator Bulus K Amos who polled 40 and Bilyaminu Babadidi who got 70 votes.