Buhari Promises To Ensure Nigerian Students Abroad ‘Don’t Get Stranded’

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to ensure that Nigerian students schooling abroad do not get stranded.

“We want to ensure that students don’t get stranded while pursuing their education abroad, especially on issues that have to do with their visas and documentation’’.

He said that issues relating to the documentation and welfare of Nigerian students abroad will be properly handled to avoid hitches during their stay.

The President stated this on Thursday when he met with the Malaysian government in Abuja.

The directed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to resolve the issues affecting Nigerian students schooling and living in Malaysia.

“I have given instructions to the Minister of Education and Minister of Foreign affairs to resolve all the problems related to Nigerians studying in Malaysia.

Receiving Letters of Credence from High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, Mrs Gloria Corina Peter Tiwet, at the Presidential Villa, President Buhari said he has instructed the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure full compliance of students with all the requirements for studying abroad, including visas, before departure.

The President also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of North Korea, Mr Jon Tong Chol and High Commissioner of Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Wendell Vincent Carlton De Landro.

President Buhari told the Ambassador of the Republic of North Korea that the recent opening of discussions between the country, America, and South Korea, was very encouraging to the ongoing peace efforts across the globe.

“We have observed with keen interest the technological developments in North Korea, and really congratulate you for the innovation.

“The meeting between North Korea and America received a lot of international publicity and we are all encouraged on the efforts towards global peace,’’ he added.

The President assured the High Commissioner of Republic of Trinidad and Tobago that the bilateral relations with the country will be improved, especially in the shared interest of petroleum exploration.

In her remarks, Mrs Peter Tiwet said the process of improving the relationship in trade, training and education with Nigeria had already started, promising that all outstanding issues will be resolved.

Mr Tong Chol and Carlton De Landro assured the President that they will work hard to strengthen relations with Nigeria.