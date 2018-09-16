OsunDebate: ADC’s Akinbade Vows To Plug Revenue Leakages

Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Osun State governorship election, Fatai Akinbade, says he will plug leakages in revenue generation if elected governor on September 22, 2018.

The ADC candidate said this on Sunday when he joined three of his opponents for the Osun Governorship Debate organised by Channels Television.

“If there are wastes in terms of revenue that comes to the state, you may not make any headway. So, we will first plug all the loopholes from where the revenue is getting out and make sure that the system of government is improved upon because if the system of government is not improved upon and there is no accountability, transparency and due process is not followed, definitely, there is no amount of economic development that you want to do without all these steps taken,” he said.

Akinbade also promised the improve the economic fortunes of the state by transforming the civil servants he says are responsible for the economy.

“The issue of the civil servants has to come to bear because when you look at the economy, the economy starts from the civil service. When they don’t get their salaries, definitely nothing will move,” he added.

Also, the ADC candidate vowed that his administration would boost education in the state to ensure the citizens have the knowledge to spur the development of the state.

Akinbade will battle Moshood Adeoti of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Fatai Akinbade, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 43 other candidates to become governor on Saturday, September 22.