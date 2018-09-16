UPDATED: PDP’s Adeleke Fails To Show Up For #OsunDebate

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, has failed to show up at the Osun State Governorship debate organised by Channels Television.

Adeleke’s podium with his name written on it remained vacant from the beginning to the end of the two-hour debate.

The event started at 7:00 p.m with three candidates present. They include Moshood Adeoti, Action Democratic Party (ADP); Iyiola Omisore, Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Fatai Akinbade, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) later arrived after the national anthem had been recited and the three candidates have introduced themselves, reading their profile.