Stuttgart Fans Protest Against German FA’s Bid To Host Euro 2024

VfB Stuttgart’s hard-core fans have protested against the German bid to host Euro 2024, days before UEFA announce the hosts of the European championships.

Germany are up against Turkey in the race to stage the tournament with the winner emerging from Thursday’s vote by European football’s governing body UEFA in Nyon.

“United by money – corrupt in the heart of Europe”, read a giant banner in Stuttgart, mocking the German bid’s slogan ‘United by Football’ during Friday’s goalless Bundesliga draw at home to Fortuna Duesseldorf.

“Good chance to buy another tournament” read another, referring to the 2015 scandal when it emerged the DFB (German FA) had bribed FIFA officials in 2000 to host the 2006 World Cup finals.

“Grindel/Koch, get out – fuck the DFB!”, read another banner in reference to DFB president Reinhard Grindel and vice president Rainer Koch.

‘Ultras’, diehard fans in Germany, often criticise the DFB for what is seen as the over-commercialisation of football.

