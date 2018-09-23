2019: PDP Clears Governor Ishaku As Party’s Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Darius Ishaku as its candidate ahead of the Taraba State governorship election in 2019.

He was nominated after a screening exercise, which took place in Bauchi State on Saturday, after which he was issued a certificate of eligibility to contest for the election.

Ishaku, who is currently governor of the state, thanked the people for the confidence reposed on him.

He became governor in 2015 after defeating the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aisha Alhassan.

He, therefore, promised to do more for the state if re-elected for a second tenure.