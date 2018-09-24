UN Launches Media Compact To Create Awareness On SDGs

The United Nations on Monday announced the launch of the SDG Media Compact.

The SDG Media Compact is an initiative that marks a new drive to advance the awareness of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals that were unanimously adopted by all world leaders at the United Nations in 2015.

It seeks to inspire media and entertainment companies around the world to leverage their resources and creative talent to advance the goals.

The Vice-Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mrs Olusola Momoh, introduced the Compact to the UN Secretary Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on behalf of more than 100 global media and entertainment outfits.

“I am proud to present you the SDG Media Compact. We are an alliance of news and entertainment media and we are committing to work with the United Nations to foster public discourse and spur action on the Sustainable Development Goals,” Mrs Momoh said at the launch, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

“We will increase our content on the issues spelt out in the 2030 Agenda and discuss solutions. Where necessary, we will hold Governments to account for the bold promise they have made to their people and to the world.”

The Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale, said, “Achieving the Goals by 2030 will require concerted actions by everyone. By telling stories, news and entertainment media have a critical role in multiplying messages and propagating new ways of behaving.

“As major players in fostering the SDG discourse, they are also key in holding governments accountable.”

The SDG Media Compact is inclusive and aims to embrace media companies from all regions and all platforms.

It has three founding members from Nigeria including Channels Media Group.

Deutsche Welle-Germany, China Media Group and TV-Brics-Russia are also among the founding members.

Collectively, the founding members of the SDG Media Compact already comprise an audience in the billions spanning over 80 countries on four continents and many more companies are expected to join.

Mrs Momoh is optimistic the Compact will have a positive impact.

“Together, we commit to playing our part to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

Organisations that are part of the Compact will have the opportunity to create content partnerships with the United Nations, whereby the organisation will increase its efforts to source and share high-value media content and newsworthy opportunities relating to the SDGs.

Regular monitoring and review meetings will gauge engagement.