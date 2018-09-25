Bayelsa Govt Orders Payment Of Salaries After Receiving Paris Club Refund

The Bayelsa State Government has ordered the payment of outstanding salaries and pensions after receiving the Paris Club Refund from the Federal Government.

The governor gave the directive on Monday through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Markson Iworiso-Markson.

He explained that the payment is for two out of the outstanding three months salary arrears to workers and four out of seven months pension arrears in the state.

He disclosed that the state government got N21.94 billion while the Local Governments received N2.22 billion.

Iworiso-Markson said that the state government decided to make the Paris Club Debt public in consonance with the prevailing policy of transparency and accountability for which administration is reputed.

According to him, the government would commit N8 billion of the total receipts to the payment of outstanding salary arrears and pension.

