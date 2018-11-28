FRSC Sensitises Motorists On Safe Driving In Kaduna

Ahead of the yuletide season, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has sensitised motorists in Kaduna State on safe driving.

At an awareness campaign held at the Abdulsalami Abubakar park in Minna, the state capital, the Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Officer of the FRSC, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, said measures the agency would ensure alcoholic products and other hard substances are not sold in the park.

Oyeyemi who was represented by Ali Tanimu stated that driving after drinking alcohol has led to loss of many lives, stressing it accounts for the highest cause of road crashes in Nigeria.

Oyeyemi said, “The rate of road traffic crashes as a result of drinking and driving is very alarming. Accidents that could have been prevented and could have been avoided occurs as a result of drinking and driving.

“Alcohol impairs the vision and senses. By the time somebody drinks and the person is impaired, the endangers the lives of other road users. You discover that if there is a crash that could have been avoided, multiple people go.”

On his part, the FRSC Sector Commander in Niger State, Mr Joel Dagwa, said the aim of the sensitisation is to enlighten road users.

He said, “It is our hope that the activities such as this sensitisation will impact positively by way of changing the attitude of the road users especially the drivers so that they will comply more with traffic rules and regulations.

“They will be more orderly on the way they conduct themselves while on the road and they will also appreciate the fact that they will be prepared before using the road. And once they comply and adhere to this advice we have given to them, it will translate into the reduction in the number of crashes.”

The Sector Command, however, warned that it will not spear the rod of the law against anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol or any substance.

