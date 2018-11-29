Suspected Cultists Kill Polytechnic Student In Ondo

Suspected cultists have killed a yet to be identified male student of the Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the incident occurred at about 6:00 pm on Thursday in front of the main gate of the institution.

The victim was said to have been shot by a group of young men inside a vehicle while on the motion.

The incident was said to have caused a pandemonium as students and other persons around scampered for safety.

The Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Mr Samuel Ojo, has confirmed the incident.

He disclosed that armed security men have been drafted to the area, saying there was no cause for alarm as normalcy has since returned to the school.

Also confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Mr Femi Joseph, said the police have made some arrest in connection with the murder.

He added that investigations were ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.