Police Nab Four Suspected Cultists In Ogun, Recover Weapons, Stolen iPhone

Four suspected cultists have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of the state, following an alleged assault and armed robbery incident.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, items recovered from them include a locally made pistol, an axe, charms, and a stolen iPhone.

“The suspects—Samson John (25), Olufowora Michael (28), Odeh Samuel Ejeh (25), and Olajide Jeremiah (28)—were apprehended by officers attached to the Ilaro Division after a complaint was lodged on April 16, 2026,” he said.

READ ALSO: All Abducted Benue Bus Passengers Freed, Seven Suspects Arrested – Police

According to the police, the victim reported that earlier that day, at about 1:00 p.m., Samson John and six accomplices stormed his residence, physically assaulted him, threatened him with an axe, and made away with his iPhone 14 Pro Max.

“Acting swiftly on the report, police operatives tracked and arrested the four suspects.”

The command says efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining members of the gang who are currently at large.

“The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, commended the officers for their prompt response and professionalism. He reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for cultism and violent crime, assuring residents that criminal elements would be decisively dealt with.”