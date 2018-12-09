Ex-VP Sambo, El-Rufai Attend Ahmed Aruwa’s Funeral Prayer

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, have paid tributes to late Senator Ahmed Aruwa.

Senator Aruwa, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency in 1999 and 2003, was said to have died in the early hours of Sunday at a private hospital in Kaduna.

Hours later, a funeral prayer was held in his honour at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

In the face of heightened activities ahead of the 2019 general elections, former Vice President Sambo, Governor El-Rufai, and former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, were part of the leaders who put their political differences aside to honour the former lawmaker.

In a tweet after the prayer took place, Governor El-Rufai described Senator Aruwa as a philanthropist.

Senator Aruwa was a Senator and philanthropist from Kaduna State.

May his soul rest in peace. Amin!

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Kaduna over the death of the senator

He also commiserated with the National Assembly, as well as family, friends and political associates of Senator Aruwa.

In a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, the President recounted the many contributions of the former lawmaker to the growth of democracy in Nigeria, especially during his days at the legislature.

He affirmed that Senator Aruwa lived to serve the country in many facets including sports, noting that his founding of Ranchers Bees Football Team, Kaduna, provided a platform for grooming youths for the national team and international clubs.

President Buhari believes the life and times of the senator were memorable and most remarkable for his love for humanity, which saw him sponsoring many charitable causes to support the poor and vulnerable and speaking up for a more equitable society.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant Senator Aruwa’s soul eternal rest and comfort his family.

