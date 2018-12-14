Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With State Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with governors at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Although details of the meeting have not been disclosed yet, the discussions may not be unconnected with the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The meeting comes a day after the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) held a meeting at their secretariat in Abuja. The meeting ended with the Chairman of the NGF, Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, declining comment on the agenda.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo Presides Over Extended National Economic Council Meeting

A presidential committee set up by the government under the leadership of a former head of service of the federation, Ama Pepple had earlier recommended that the new minimum wage should be increased from N18,000 to N30,000.

However, governors said they would not be able to pay that amount, and warned that they may have to cut jobs.